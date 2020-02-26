CHELAN — Design and construction of a new Chelan hospital will be on hold for at least six months as the struggling organization re-evaluates its finances.
Voters in April 2017 approved a $20 million bond to help pay for the construction; the total project cost is $44.5 million. Groundbreaking was to be this spring, with the new hospital being completed in late 2021.
However, Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics board of commissioners voted for a delay Tuesday. Their decision follows a Feb. 11 special meeting where Quorum Health Resources presented findings on the hospital’s financial health based on a January visit with organization leaders.
“The hospital has the funds to build the new hospital, but not to pay the mortgage or the debt service on completion,” CEO George Rohrich said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I want to reassure the commission again, because I can never say it enough, that all of the funds of community support through levies for the bond issue are in the county treasury and every penny is accounted for, but that is to build the new hospital.”
Rohrich joined the hospital in December. At the January commission meeting, Chief Financial Officer Mike Ellis said gross revenue was down 7% in 2019 from 2018.
Quorum Health Resources offered a proposal Feb. 11 to help improve the hospital’s finances. Commissioners on Tuesday asked Rohrich for other proposals.
The new hospital was originally going to be 77,000 square feet. However, the latest update on the organization’s website, from October, said the building had been scaled down to 59,250 square feet.
It would have two wings for patient rooms and 23 private patient beds, two operating room suites and a procedure room. The emergency department would be larger, with seven rooms and space for triage.
Rohrich said the construction delay won’t affect a $22 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan the hospital received approval for in October 2018.
“It’s a higher risk if we continue it today,” he told the commission. “I believe also it’s a higher risk if we don’t get help to get well as fast as we can. But another year will only make us stronger. … (Patients) will receive the same care tomorrow as they receive today. In a year or maybe a year later, they could receive it in a more beautiful, more efficient, more modern place — but they won’t lose ground. Today, we and the community won’t lose ground if we pause to be more prosperous.”
The board’s vote to delay was unanimous.
“If I was building my own home and I wasn’t sure that my salary was going to be able to support the mortgage payments, I certainly would be postponing the building of my own home,” Vice Chair Mary Murphy said. “I guess I feel compelled … to be responsible about that decision with public dollars even more so than with my own home.”
She said she’s seen revenue go down since 2001, partially because of a decrease in inpatient care volumes as the industry shifts to outpatient services and partially because of reimbursement rates.
“I think that we need to align our understanding and our vision with where the industry is going and not assume that we would be able to recapture and fill those beds as we did five, six, seven, eight years ago,” she said, adding, “Right now, we learned that our reimbursement for Medicare we thought, was 101%. It’s not — it’s 99%. We’ve been getting that since 2013, so we’ve been losing that 100% coverage of those services in Medicare. We’re also looking at a pretty shaky time in terms of what Medicare’s going to be doing under the new federal budget. So I think we have an opportunity in this pause to really study those issues and, again, to make sure we are doing the right size hospital, the right time, for the right services.”