CHELAN — The Chelan Public Library has become job-hunting central from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
A partnership between the North Central Regional Library and workforce development organizations started in September offering one-on-one assistance with employment, education and training.
The number of people seeking help grew from 10 to 15 per month when it started to more than 40 people receiving services and information last month, according to a press release from the North Central Regional Library.
The original group included WorkSource, SkillSource, Wenatchee Valley College and OIC of Washington, offering things like resume reviews and help with job applications. Specialists also were on hand to help individuals determine whether they qualify for more support in pursuing education, training and employment.
The monthly programs now also include Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, Link Transit and Chelan Valley Hope, offering information on basic needs resources.
“Chelan businesses and nonprofits have graciously offered assistance with outreach, coordination and donations,” said Amanda Bobbitt, SkillSource’s trainer.
In addition, several local employers who are currently hiring have joined the effort.
“If you’re looking for work, looking for a change, interested in training or education, or just need a little help, we would love the opportunity to meet with you,” said Ashley Olson, WorkSource Wenatchee Valley’s strategic programs coordinator. “We are also excited to be partnering with local employers to be at these events. We hope to have at least 2-3 employers who are currently hiring to join us on each date.”
The next session is Monday. Walk-ins are welcome and assistance is available in English and Spanish. Pastries and warm beverages are donated by Lake Chelan Artisan Bakery for attendees.
“Our Workforce Development partners are excited to continue to come together to serve individuals seeking assistance at the Chelan Public Library,” said Craig Carroll, WorkSource Wenatchee Valley’s Administrator. “We have been able to help people find jobs, get them enrolled in training programs, and meet some of their basic needs. We encourage anyone needing assistance to come in and meet with one of us.”
NCRL’s Adult Services Manager Amanda Brack said the cooperative effort has been a success.
“It has been incredible to see how we can leverage our library space to bring essential community resources to Chelan,” she said.
One of the next steps is to decide whether to introduce the program to other library branches.