CHELAN — Library patrons in Chelan will be able to check out large, high-quality telescopes starting Dec. 1.
The Zhumell Z Series Dobsonian telescopes can be checked out for up to seven days along with three informative books about the stars, according to a Tuesday blog post from the North Central Regional Library.
They’re packed in 2-foot by 3-foot protective cases that weigh just over 50 pounds, according to the post. The telescopes will also be available at the library’s Moses Lake and Oroville branches.
The telescopes were purchased using a $1,000 donation made this year by the late Rozanne Lind to honor the memory of her late husband Pete Lind, according to the post. Pete Lind was a member of the Apple Valley Astronomers, which helps educate the community about astronomy.