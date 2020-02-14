MANSON — First responders cut the roof off a car Thursday night to free a driver whose car crashed after he suffered a medical emergency.
The car rolled down a hillside about 7:25 p.m. on Waters Edge Lane in Manson and nearly struck a home, coming to rest just a few feet from a garage door. The driver, a 76-year-old Chelan man, was hospitalized but is recovering, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
The Manson Fire District, Chelan EMS, Douglas County Fire District 2 and the sheriff's office responded to the scene.