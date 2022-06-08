WATERVILLE — A 14-year-old Chelan girl was charged Friday with a misdemeanor and a gross misdemeanor after her adult relative allegedly distributed nude photos of a minor at Eastmont Junior High School.
Amanda Sue Austin, 47-year-old relative, was arraigned on May 31 where she pled not guilty to the two felonies and gross misdemeanor she is charged with. Her court date in Douglas County Superior Court is set for July 18.
She is alleged to have illegally entered the junior high on March 21 with the girl and distributed sexually explicit photographs of the minor's former friend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Now, the juvenile relative has been charged with second-degree dealing in depictions of another minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct by a minor, a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 90 days imprisonment and/or a $1,000 fine.
The minor was also charged with the disclosure of intimate images, a gross misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of 364 days and/or a $5,000 fine.
