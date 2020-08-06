WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD this week broke ground on its new service center in Olds Station, a $140 million project that will consolidate many of its services onto one campus.
Project construction is expected to continue through 2022 with a gradual move-in planned for late 2022 or early 2023, according to a PUD news release.
Many of the PUD's services are based at its Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue campus. The existing headquarters, which was built in 1955, will be redeveloped.
The PUD is working with the city of Wenatchee, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Wenatchee Downtown Association and a citizen advisory committee to explore development options.
The new 19-acre location in North Wenatchee will better position crews to respond to other areas of the county, according to the PUD.
The new location is the geographic center of Chelan County and will "help reduce response times and operational costs," a PUD news release said. "The centralized location also creates one convenient stop where customer-owners can pay bills, apply for new services and meet with staff and commissioners."
Also planned are a connection to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and improved public access to the Wenatchee River.