WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the county’s first power rate increases in nine years.
The new rates — which will also affect water, wastewater and wholesale fiber customers — are the culmination of the utility’s five-year strategic planning process that began in December 2018.
“This has been a very lengthy process,” Board President Garry Arsenault said during the meeting. “This took a great deal of consideration and took a great deal of time. It took a great deal of staff effort to bring all the pieces together, to get this right, to take into account all the comments, and to take the time and effort to do the outreach.”
Starting June 1, residential power customers will see an annual $1.75 increase to their base rates for the next five years, moving the rate from the current $7.70 now to $16.45 in the fifth year.
Industrial and commercial customers will see a hike to their base rate in addition to the demand rate and energy rate. The start date for those higher customer tiers has been deferred to Dec. 1.
The residential and commercial rate increases combined are expected to produce about $1.5 million in revenue each year.
Wholesale fiber customers will see 3% annual hikes for five years. Water and wastewater customers will see 4% annual jumps on the same schedule. Those increases are all scheduled to begin June 1.
World staff writer Nevonne McDaniels contributed to this report.