WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners will vote Tuesday on a proposed plan to increase power, water, wastewater and fiber rates for county customers.
The plan calls for annual 3% increases for power and fiber rates for the next five years. Water and wastewater customers would see 4% annual jumps on the same schedule.
The power rate increase for residential customers is only on the base rate, working out to a $1.75 per-month hike each year, moving the rate from the current $7.70 now to $16.45 in the fifth year.
Industrial and commercial customers would see a hike to their base rate in addition to the demand rate and energy rate.
Under the proposal, the residential rate increases would begin June 1. Higher classes of power users would see the increases begin Dec. 1.
The residential and commercial rate increases combined are expected to produce about $1.5 million in revenue each year.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the plan at their 10 a.m. Tuesday meeting at the PUD's Wenatchee's office, 327 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The increases are an outcome of the utility's five-year strategic planning process, which began in December 2018.
If approved, this would be the PUD's first power rate increase in nine years.
World staff writer Nevonne McDaniels contributed to this report.