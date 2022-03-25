WENATCHEE — Five cryptocurrency customers got a bit of a break this week as Chelan County PUD commissioners delayed a power rate increase for two months to continue a conversation about the rate increase.
Commissioners on Monday changed the start of a 7.89 cent per kilowatt-hour charge from April 1 to June 1.
The five cryptocurrency miners face moving to more expensive open-market electricity instead of using cheaper PUD electricity.
The commissioners on Monday also considered an increase of one-third of the price each year over two years, but there was no motion. If commissioners opted for this increase and the cost to buy open-market electricity went as predicted, the charge would remain at 5.49 cents per kilowatt-hour this year, increase to 7.22 cents in 2023 and up to 8.86 cents in 2024.
The looming rate increase was not a surprise.
PUD customers that made large business investments prior to 2014 entered into five-year transition contracts into a higher rate schedule in 2016.
In 2018, the PUD adopted "rate schedule 36," or cryptocurrency, which became effective April 1, 2019.
By January 2022, the transition contracts were transferred to rate 36. Those five customers recently asked for relief from what they said was a larger-than-expected rate, according to a PUD presentation.
The cost difference to high density load (35) and cryptocurrency (36) customers is the same except for one thing, said Lindsey Mohns, PUD business manager of customer utilities. Both have a basic charge of $140 to $910 per month, depending on load size, and a $5.80 per kilowatt-hour demand charge.
“The difference between the two really is in the energy charge,” she said. “So for rate schedule 35, the energy charge is our cost of production on our system; and then for rate 36, it's an annually adjusted market rate, based on what the forward market looks like as of Dec. 15.
"So that is set each year at that time and then effective April 1 of the following year. So currently our market rate is 5.64 cents per kilowatt-hour and on April 1, it's scheduled to increase to 7.89 cents per kilowatt-hour." (The latter rate was deferred to June 1.)
“With cryptocurrency, the rate is adjusted annually based on the cost to buy energy on the market in order to protect the stability of the PUD’s finances and generation portfolio, and protect rates for the PUD’s other customers,” Rachel Hansen, a PUD spokesperson, wrote in an email.
Commissioners are expected to ratify the decision at their next meeting, and outreach is planned for any affected customers.