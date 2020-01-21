WENATCHEE — Chelan County homes and businesses will see electricity rate increases of 3% each year for the next five years in a plan proposed by Chelan County PUD staff.
Water and wastewater customers are looking at a 4% rate increase each year and wholesale fiber rates would climb by 3% per year.
Chelan County PUD commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on the proposed rate increases at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in the PUD board room, 327 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The new rates have been in discussion since last year as part of the PUD’s 2020-2024 strategic plan. If approved as proposed, the water, wastewater and fiber rates would increase May 31, while the electric rate increases would be implemented no later than Dec. 15.
Details about the rate changes were presented Monday to Chelan PUD commissioners.
The increase for residential customers is only on the base rate, working out to a $1.75 per month hike each year, moving the rate from the current $7.70 now to $16.45 in the fifth year.
It is the first increase for residential customers in nine years.
Lindsey Mohns, the PUD’s customer utilities business manager, said previous rate increases focused on energy use charges, but the data show that with the shift to more second homes and vacation homes in the county, the base fees are no longer covering costs. Second homes require the same minimum costs for service, including meter reading, customer billing and distribution costs, but use less power overall, providing less revenue and prompting a shift in the model.
The data, she said, shows the residential customer charge is substantially below the actual cost and the disparity is growing. She also noted that Chelan PUD’s customer charge is low compared with other utility districts across the state.
For industrial and commercial customers, the proposed increase applies to the base rate in addition to the demand rate and energy rate.
The proposal reflects customer comments heard during strategic planning that called for smaller, predictable electric rate changes to reduce the risk of larger increases in the future, according to staff.
The residential and commercial rate increases combined are expected to produce about $1.5 million in revenue each year, which will be into an account offset larger increases in the future.
If approved as proposed, the average home electric bill would go from about $55 a month now to $56.75 in the first year of the plan; $58.50 the second year; $60.25 the third year; $62 in the fourth year; and 63.75 in the last year of the five-year rate plan.
Even with the changes, Chelan PUD rates would remain among the lowest in the country.
Discounts for low-income senior and disabled customers also would increase by 3 percent. PUD staff are reviewing low-income energy efficiency and assistance programs and will report to commissioners before spring.
For details on the rate proposals and the breakouts, go to wwrld.us/PUDrates.