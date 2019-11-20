OLYMPIA — An employee of Chelan County PUD’s energy department will sit on a newly formed state workgroup that'll examine potential impacts of Washington’s new clean electricity law.
The employee is Melissa Lyons, the PUD’s environmental commodities originator/trader, PUD spokeswoman Kimberlee Craig said in an email Wednesday. She manages the utility's wholesale energy portfolio and oversees regulatory compliance.
She'll be joined by 19 other representatives from the state's energy sector, according to a Washington Department of Commerce press release on Tuesday.
“Workgroup members represent a broad set of stakeholders, including environmental and public interest organizations, public and privately owned electric utilities, wholesale generators and electricity market participants, labor groups, and residential and business customers,” read part of the release.
The group will analyze the Clean Energy Transformation Act, CETA, which requires all utilities to provide Washington customers with 100% renewable energy by 2045, according to the Department of Commerce website.
The findings will help the Department of Commerce and the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission plan for the act’s implementation, according to the release.