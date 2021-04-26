WENATCHEE — The state Department of Ecology in February fined the Chelan County PUD $1,500 for a 2019 hydraulic oil spill at Rocky Reach Dam.
The spill was discovered after a planned PUD inspection in February 2019 found about 100 gallons of water in the dam's Unit C-3 hub, according to a Monday release from the Department of Ecology.
An assessment by dam employees then determined that 208 gallons of hydraulic oil were released into the Columbia River between Jan. 2 and Feb. 19, 2019, according to the release.
The PUD began repairs on the unit around September 2020, spokesman Neil Neroutsos said. They're expected to be completed this summer.