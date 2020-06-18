WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright on Tuesday was presented the Alan Richardson Statesmanship Award from the The American Public Power Association.
The award recognizes industry leaders who "work to achieve consensus on national issues important to public power utilities," according to a news release from the PUD.
“Steve is a strong advocate for public power, as well as a thoughtful and courageous leader willing to question conventional wisdom in search of long-term solutions that advance the public interest,” Joy Ditto, APPA president and CEO, said in the release.
Wright been in the Pacific Northwest's public power industry for 40 years, including 32 years at the Bonneville Power Administration.
He joined Chelan County PUD as general manager in 2013.
“Steve is laser focused in his pursuit of solutions to critical challenges facing public power,” Chelan PUD Board President Garry Arseneault said in the release. “He is a master at bringing opposing views together to achieve consensus and has solidly established himself as an industry leader and an advocate for protection and advancement of customer-owned power.”