WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners are considering an affordable housing proposal that would waiving electrical connection fees for qualified applicants.
The PUD began offering waivers to non-profit, affordable housing trusts in 1995 and about one home qualified per year. About 20-25 would qualify for the $1,900 fee waiver under the expanded program, the PUD said Monday in a news release.
Community housing trusts have developed 42 affordable homes in North Central Washington, a figure that is expected to grow by 10-20 homes each year over the next five years: Three homes in Leavenworth by 2022, five homes a year in Wenatchee starting in 2022 and five-10 homes a year in Chelan.
Staffers were directed by the commission to continue developing eligibility criteria.
Community land trusts taking part in the process are the Chelan Valley Affordable Housing Trust, Common Ground Housing Trust in Wenatchee, and Share Community Land Trust in Leavenworth.