WENATCHEE — Chelan PUD commissioners on Monday approved a proposal that will waive connection fees for qualified low-income homebuyers.
The fee would be waived for homes built for homebuyers who earn less than 80 percent of the area median income of $57,050 a year for a family of four, the PUD said in a news release. The average connection fee is $1,900.
“To me, this fits with our mission statement — enhancing the quality of life in our communities,” said Commissioner Steve McKenna.
To qualify, homes must be purchased through nonprofit housing trusts, including Upper Valley Mend, Chelan Valley Trust, Columbia Valley Affordable Housing and Habitat for Humanity.
The commissioners were also in support of new energy-efficiency programs designed to help people who spend 6% or more of their income on energy, the news release said. About 98 percent of these households earn less than $20,000 a year.
The PUD estimates that 2,100 homes would qualify for self-install equipment like faucet aerators, LED light bulbs, thermostatic shower valves, and smart thermostats, the release said. An estimated 820 homes would qualify for appliance replacement and weatherization measures.
Participating homes could see average savings of about $135 annually per home for the next 45 years. The PUD will begin reaching out to qualifying customers later this year.