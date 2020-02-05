WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is pursuing a pilot project that would remove thousands of gallons of oil from its dam turbines, reducing the potential for harmful spills.
Power generation units in the PUD’s two Columbia River dams each use between 2,000 and 3,500 gallons of mineral oil to lubricate turbine head movement. Around 90% of the oil is in a “single containment” system — meaning there’s only one barrier between it and the water.
A non-oil lubrication system substitutes a more environmentally friendly medium, like water or air.
The PUD is asking the state to fund part of the pilot through a sales tax remittance on project-related costs. On Friday the utility will pitch the plan to the House of Representatives’ finance committee.
The tax exemption is proposed in HB 2825, legislation sponsored by Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.
The proposal calls for an exemption on the state’s 6.5% portion of the sales tax that would be collected on the project. The PUD would continue to pay the remainder designated for local communities, Chelan County PUD External Affairs Director Tracy Yount said Wednesday.
The tax remittance is expected to generate around $8.8 million over five years, according to PUD documents.
The utility would pay for the remainder of the project, including staff time, and take on the risk associated with testing new technology on its turbines, Yount said.
Non-oil turbine lubrication has been considered before, but recent technology advancements have made it more feasible, he said.
The Department of Defense, for example, recently made available to the public new bushing technology used on helicopter and submarine shafts, Yount said.
“A combination of advancements in the industry, testing different materials and what is now becoming more available from the Department of Defense led us to look into this more,” he said. “That’s what the project is doing, we’re still in the middle of assessing alternatives.”
Those alternatives could be air- or water-based lubricants, Yount said.
“In other parts of the world, they’ve used deionized water and they actually pull a vacuum on it so the air is pulled out, which helps with corrosion,” he said. “There’s a number of options that have been tested throughout the world and the vendors are thinking through how those applications might work for the Columbia River.”
Around 10% of the mineral oil in each turbine would remain, but it’s used in separate systems with less spill risk, Yount said.
It’s most efficient to make this kind of upgrade on a power unit that’s already being torn down for other rehabilitation, Yount said.
The PUD has identified 10 turbines — eight at Rock Island Dam and two at Rocky Reach Dam — expected to be torn down that would be candidates for the pilot project, Yount said.
Completing the upgrades on all 10 units would take around a decade, Yount said.
“We need to continue to develop the technology, establish an R&D program around that, then monitoring, testing, inspection — all of those things,” he said. “We’re just in the ramp-up development stage right now.”
The project’s main goal is reducing the risk of oil contamination into the Columbia River, Yount said.
It’s a problem the PUD has faced before. A Rocky Reach Dam turbine may have spilled around 300 gallons of oil into the Columbia River last year, PUD spokesman Neil Neroutsos said in October.
Around 208 gallons were reported missing in June. Another 108 gallons were reported missing in October, Neroutsos said at the time.
It may have entered the river, but there was no “visual observation of oil loss” in the water, PUD spokeswoman Kim Craig said in an email Wednesday.
The utility reported the spills to Columbia Riverkeeper, a nonprofit focused on protecting the Columbia River’s ecology, as part of a settlement agreement, Neroutsos said at the time.
While the proposed project may help reach a shared goal of reduced contamination risk, it’s not a direct response to Columbia Riverkeeper’s activities, Yount said.
“There are many factors that would go into taking this type of risk and making this type of investment,” he said. “... We’re looking at this as part of the overall hydro industry. How do we continue to innovate and develop new technology to be ready and part of Washington’s clean energy economy?”
Yount will speak at the finance committee’s hearing Friday at 1:30 p.m. The bill has already garnered 16 bipartisan sponsors, including finance and environment committee members, according to PUD documents.
“That is great momentum but we’re going to go into a hearing and it’s going to become more visible,” Yount said. “There’s a lot of work to do still. It’s a long way to go but it’s as positive as it can be at this point.”