WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is forecasting the highest peak in its summer time energy use ever recorded by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
An estimated 281 megawatts will be used during peak time today, according to Rachel Hansen, a spokesperson with the Chelan County PUD. That is about 10 more megawatts than Monday.
The PUD’s system is designed for this amount of energy use and more, she said.
To put those numbers in perspective, one megawatt of power can supply energy to roughly 500 homes in Washington, according to the PUD.
Sound like a lot of energy? It’s not really. At least not in comparison to the PUD’s winter time energy use records, which have peaked above 400 megawatts for the past five years.
The PUD’s highest ever recorded peak in the Wenatchee Valley was 491 megawatts on Jan. 5, 2017. The temperature then was -1 degrees at the PUD’s Saddlerock substation on Miller Street.
Last year’s summer time energy use maxed out at 253 megawatts on July 30, when temperatures hit 107 at the Saddle Rock station.