WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD has signed a 20-year contract with Avista Utilities, expanding the reach of hydropower use across Washington.
The PUD, as a part of the agreement, is selling Avista 5% of hydropower output from both Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams from 2026 through 2030, according to a PUD news release. That number will increase to 10% from 2031 to 2045.
Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson, said the contract provides long-term financial stability for the PUD.
The contract should increase PUD revenue, helping to keep low rates for customers while supporting services such as broadband and parks, according to the release.
For Avista, the contract means they are a little closer to meeting their goal of being carbon neutral by 2045 and reducing their greenhouse gasses 30% by 2030.
The company provides electricity to about 403,000 customers in Eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon.
