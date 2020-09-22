WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will test the survival rate of juvenile salmon this spring through Rock Island Dam.
The Chelan PUD Commission on Monday approved a $955,000 contract for Blue Leaf Environmental of Ellensburg to conduct the study, according to a PUD news release. The PUD is aiming for at least 93% survival of the salmon.
Crews will tag yearling chinook with battery-powered tracking devices that will show researchers how the fish pass through the hydro project and how many survive, according to the news release.
In 2010, the PUD had these survival rates for salmon at Rock Island Dam:
- Steelhead - 96.8%
- Spring chinook - 94%
- Sockeye - 93.3%
The testing is part of the PUD’s commitment to have no net impact on mid-Columbia salmon or steelhead runs, according to the news release. The 10-year review is part of its federal licensing requirements.
The PUD invests in dam passage improvements, off-site hatchery programs, predator control, habitat restoration and other efforts to mitigate impacts from the dam.
It is important to note that while 1% to 3% fish mortality at a dam might not seem like much, there can be seven to nine dams between salmon and the ocean, said Greer Maier, Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board science program manager.
A 2019 study revealed that only about 50% of juvenile steelhead or spring chinook from the Upper Columbia River made it past Bonneville Dam.
Conversely, an improvement of even 1% in salmon recovery can have a huge impact on populations, which is what dams are likely shooting for, she said