Chelan Gorge Area June 2019 03.jpg

River water levels in the Chelan River Gorge can be unpredictable and dangerous.

 Provided photo/Chelan County PUD

CHELAN — The Chelan County PUD is warning Chelan River visitors of rising water levels due to spring spill.

The annual spill helps to manage Lake Chelan water levels and typically runs from about April until July, according to a PUD new release. Weather conditions can cause river water levels to fluctuate at any time during the spill.

The PUD advises visitors to stay on trails in the upper reaches of the river and not trespass into areas such as the Chelan River Gorge. The Gorge is a hazardous, rocky channel where rescues are extremely difficult and cell service limited.

