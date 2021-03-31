CHELAN — The Chelan County PUD is warning Chelan River visitors of rising water levels due to spring spill.
The annual spill helps to manage Lake Chelan water levels and typically runs from about April until July, according to a PUD new release. Weather conditions can cause river water levels to fluctuate at any time during the spill.
The PUD advises visitors to stay on trails in the upper reaches of the river and not trespass into areas such as the Chelan River Gorge. The Gorge is a hazardous, rocky channel where rescues are extremely difficult and cell service limited.