CHELAN — With a change in mayor will come a new city administrator for Chelan.
The city has contracted with Issaquah-based recruitment agency Prothman to find a replacement for Mike Jackson, who left in December after serving three years.
Jackson is now serving as interim city administrator in Sheridan, Wyoming, having also been hired through Prothman. His departure came after Chelan voters on Nov. 5 elected Bob Goedde, who previously served two terms as mayor, to replace Mayor Mike Cooney.
“I told the mayor at the time that I would stay three years for his term,” The Sheridan Press quoted Jackson as saying. “He was not re-elected and so right about that time the position came open in Sheridan and I applied through Prothman.”
Wade Farris, former city administrator for Othello and Gig Harbor, has filled the Chelan job in the interim. He had applied for the permanent position in 2016 when Jackson was hired.
“(My wife and I) have been coming to this area for a while,” Farris said. “We have some property up in the Methow Valley, south of Twisp, got a small ranch up there. We’re very familiar with the area, drove through here lots of times, and just love the Columbia Valley and all it has to offer. Chelan is a beautiful area. It’s a fairly small town but it’s got a lot to offer.”
He said he and his wife enjoy small communities, and he’s looking forward to helping the city achieve its goals and to secure funding for projects.
The City Council on Jan. 6 unanimously approved Farris’ hiring, and he started the following week. Goedde said he hopes to eventually hire him for the permanent position.
“He worked in Othello, which is an agriculture-based town with a big influx of Hispanic culture, and then he worked at Gig Harbor, which is the opposite side of the factor and is very much a tourism-oriented community,” Goedde said. “We’re kind of both.”
Farris resigned from the city of Gig Harbor in July after he was placed on paid leave for seven weeks. According to The News Tribune in Tacoma, a female employee had complained that he treated women “differently than men” and Mayor Kit Kuhn said he displayed “unprofessional behavior” during an interview of a prospective city attorney.
However, The News Tribune also quoted Kuhn as saying placing Farris on leave had “more to do with day-to-day job performance.”
Farris said the employee’s complaint was “unsubstantiated” and that he’d made an “offhand statement” during the attorney’s interview but didn’t think it was inappropriate.
“The mayor and I had a difference of opinion on how to lead and manage people,” he said. “It just developed to the point where it was not good for either he or I for me to still work there, so we parted ways. … If you look at the bulk of my career, I spent 39 years in the military, retired as a two-star general and spent a successful five years or so down in Othello. During all that time, I never had a single complaint.”
Goedde said he and the council were aware of Farris’ history and he believes Farris’ reason for resigning had to do with a difference in philosophy between him and Kuhn.
“He’s been here 2.5 weeks and he seems to be working out really well,” Goedde said. “Staff loves him, he’s really good with the public.”