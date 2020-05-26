CHELAN — The state, county and chamber of commerce have joined the city in pledges to the Chelan Valley Housing Trust, with the four committing a combined $650,000 over the next 10 years.
In December 2018, the Chelan City Council approved $100,000 over five years for the housing trust’s efforts. The council also approved $100,000 to subsidize hookup fees for affordable housing developments, including those from the housing trust.
The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce has dedicated $100,000 over 10 years.
“We recognize the challenge employers face when trying to hire employees,” Chamber President Sandy Calicoat said in a news release. “The high cost of housing in our valley is a difficult hurdle for families and business owners alike. That’s why our board is committed to helping address the housing shortage head on by partnering with the CVHT.”
Chelan County has pledged $20,000 per year for three years and could extend that two years based on the housing trust’s performance.
In addition, the state capital budget includes $250,000 for utility costs for a project the housing trust has in the works. Executive Director Mike Cooney said Rep. Mike Steele championed the commitment with support from Rep. Keith Goehner and Sen. Brad Hawkins.
Cooney said in an interview that the state funding will go toward a project planned for Anderson Road. A land swap between the housing trust and Seven Acres Foundation is in the works and would give the housing trust 5 acres.
Bringing sewer to that area will be a million-dollar project, Cooney said.
The housing trust’s foundation donors include Karen Feek, Goodfellow Brothers, Campbell’s Resort, Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival, Guy Evans Real Estate and North Cascades National Bank.
Cooney said the nonprofit is still seeking investors and aims to leverage public money with private donations.
“We need roughly $1 million a year to be building five to 10 homes. That’s our goal,” he said. “That’s infrastructure. That has nothing to do with administrative costs, which are almost nil. We’re in the development game and it costs a lot of money, and we’re doing it to allow people to stay here instead of move.”
The housing trust is currently accepting applications at chelanvalleyhousing.org/own for its first development, Emerson Village, which will be located at the corner of North Emerson Street and East Chelan Avenue. Each of the five townhomes will be 1,179 square feet, two stories, with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths, and will cost $200,000.
Cooney emphasized that the planned developments are geared toward working individuals and families.
“Our homes will upgrade neighborhoods; they will not detract,” he said. “It’s a little bit of urban renewal going along with getting people homes.”
The COVID-19 crisis has further exposed the need for home ownership, he added.
“A home during this isolation period has been everything to us, to my wife and I,” he said. “It’s been a chance to build out our garden, to fix up the yard, to putter around the house. When they say stay at home, well, it’s hard to stay at home when you don’t have a home.”
For information on the housing trust and how to donate money or land, serve on the board or volunteer, visit chelanvalleyhousing.org.