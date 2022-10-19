CHELAN — It takes just a little more for V. Buck Prib. Always has.
“My mom always had these stories — it was stupid stuff — it was always just a little bit more than every other kid, I guess,” Prib said in an interview Sept. 30. “They say, ‘Don’t go down the slide headfirst.’ OK, well, I’ll go down it backwards.”
Born in a cabin outside Methow to “hippie” parents, Prib, 28, operates Hungry Mountain Tree Service in Chelan. And he skydives. A lot. To the tune of roughly 2,500 times since 2014.
But simply jumping out of a plane, plummeting toward the earth at terminal velocity and then gently parachuting to the ground isn’t enough. He has to push landings to the limit, too.
It’s called canopy piloting, or swooping. With a specialized parachute open, the skydiver speeds to the ground, almost as if something is wrong, and then strafes a landing zone with a toe or two before coming to a stop.
“There’s nothing else like swooping,” he said.
Prib last month competed in the 2022 United States Parachute Association National Championships in Wisconsin where he placed 11th overall in canopy piloting to secure a place on the 2023 U.S. World Cup skydiving roster. He also placed 8th in freestyle.
Competitions are designed to “test a parachutist’s ability to control the canopy and fly accurately. Each task starts with the parachutist navigating through a number of gates, which are situated on water,” said Ashley Shuler, spokeswoman for the parachute association.
Pilots are judged on three disciplines: speed, distance and accuracy. Freestyle is its own discipline.
“It’s all based around gates,” Prib said, noting a similarity to a slalom course in which skiers traverse between poles. Prib uses foam pool noodles as gates in his training.
“So we have gates in the water and on the ground … in different locations,” Prib said. “And it’s all about, you have to get your foot on the water or on the ground between the gates.”
One 70-meter course requires a 70-degree turn.
Course accuracy begins in the sky.
“That’s kind of the part that everybody forgets about. That really is the important part. It’s called ‘the turn.’ So we do a big spiral turn at the ground,” Prib said. “I do an 810-degree rotation at roughly 1,670-feet. So, you kind of need to know where the winds are.”
He added, “You need to be where you need to be.”
During his training runs Sept. 30 at Lake Chelan Airport, the gates were about 50 meters apart. His focus for the day was freestyle swooping. He calls the sessions “Freestyle Fridays.”
In his first run, Prib tumbled through the air as he approached a field and then leaned back in a seated position with a hand grazing the grass. The move is called a lazy-boy cowboy.
“The ironic thing is the better you get at it the shorter it lasts,” Prib said immediately after landing. “But it sure is fun.”
Like heading backward down a slide, having fun requires a little more for Prib. He described himself as hypo-aroused.
“It just takes me more,” Prib said. “So the same feeling you might get going for a hike, I have to get going for a swoop or go for a skydive.”
That’s not to say he’s without fear.
“What really scares me? Boy, I don’t know. The same as anybody else I guess,” Prib said. He added, “I’m not really a scary movie guy.”
Take “Free Solo,” for example. While not a horror film, though acrophobics may disagree, the 2018 documentary that followed climber Alex Honnold’s ropeless ascent of El Capitan, a 7,573-foot granite wall in California’s Yosemite National Park, made him “sweat.”
“I don’t know if I can do that,” Prib said, approximately 15 minutes before he jumped out of a plane at least 4,000-feet elevation.