WENATCHEE — Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council will host a "Chicken Drive" fundraising event at the East Wenatchee Grocery Outlet this week.

The event takes place Thursday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and then from 4-6 p.m. Members of the National Guard and AmeriCorps will be there for a meet and greet and to accept cash donations. Donations can also be made at the register when checking out at the store, according to a CDCAC news release.

All proceeds go toward buying whole chickens that will be distributed in Holiday Food Boxes by CDCAC to families throughout Chelan and Douglas counties.

Join the online forum

Oscar Rodriguez: 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.org