WENATCHEE — Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council will host a "Chicken Drive" fundraising event at the East Wenatchee Grocery Outlet this week.
The event takes place Thursday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and then from 4-6 p.m. Members of the National Guard and AmeriCorps will be there for a meet and greet and to accept cash donations. Donations can also be made at the register when checking out at the store, according to a CDCAC news release.
All proceeds go toward buying whole chickens that will be distributed in Holiday Food Boxes by CDCAC to families throughout Chelan and Douglas counties.