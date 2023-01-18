WENATCHEE — A child molestation case filed against a former Lake Chelan School District teacher accused of sexually abusing a former student was dismissed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.

Jack Leeroy Rutter was charged in May 2019 with first-degree child molestation after a former student told the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office he was fondled by Rutter during physical education class between 2009 and 2011.



