WENATCHEE — A child molestation case filed against a former Lake Chelan School District teacher accused of sexually abusing a former student was dismissed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Jack Leeroy Rutter was charged in May 2019 with first-degree child molestation after a former student told the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office he was fondled by Rutter during physical education class between 2009 and 2011.
The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told Judge Robert Jourdan Wednesday that it did not have sufficient evidence and moved to dismiss the charge. Jourdan dismissed the case without prejudice.
Rutter's attorney, Brandon Redal, said in an interview that post-arrest investigation found flaws in allegations made by the accuser.
“Ultimately, it came down to doing the investigation that wasn’t done before they charged him with a crime,” Redal said.
The alleged victim told detectives he was molested by Rutter in a room where balls were kept during PE classes, but interviews with former classmates and staff who worked closely with Rutter did not yield information to support the allegations, according to Redal.
He noted that a teacher who shared curriculum with Rutter was never interviewed by detectives prior to an arrest. The teacher never saw the alleged victim and Rutter leave with class together and other teachers at the school never noticed a change in the boy's behavior, according to Redal.
Rutter, 72, taught at the district from 1980 to 2014.
Redal said that for Rutter, the dismissal is a “relief.”
“He told me last night was the first night they could sit down for dinner without the stress of not knowing what will happen next,” Redal said.
Rutter posted bail shortly after his arrest. As part of his conditions of release, the court placed restrictions on whom Rutter could contact and where he could travel.
“I think he’s happy to have those restraints lifted and, in his words, have his life back,” Redal said.
He cautioned against rushing to judgement following criminal accusations.
“This was a case study in why a person is innocent until proven guilty because cases like this happen,” Redal said. “This is why we need to have complete investigations before charging people with things that will alter their lives.”
