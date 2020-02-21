WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man already facing child pornography charges is now accused of recording himself sexually abusing children.
Jose Antonio Mendoza, 31, was booked Thursday into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of 21 counts of second-degree child molestation. Bail was set at $250,000.
According to an affidavit filed Friday in superior court, Wenatchee Police Detective Mark Ward identified 21 photographs and videos that Mendoza had taken of himself making sexual contact with underage girls as they slept. Ward estimated the girls to be at least under 14, likely under 12.
It’s unclear how many children Mendoza allegedly molested.
Mendoza had been released from jail after posting $15,000 bail following his Jan. 9 arrest on suspicion of five counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
He had downloaded 172 images of child pornography between March and November 2019 and stored them in a Google Drive account, according to an earlier affidavit by Wenatchee Police Detective Steve Evitt. Google, which uses software to search its platforms for child pornography, forwarded the information to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The task force, a national network of law enforcement agencies, then alerted Wenatchee Police in December, Evitt wrote. The IP address from which the images were downloaded also matched Mendoza’s physical address.
On the day of Mendoza’s previous arrest, Wenatchee Police searched his home on the 700 block of Cascade Street, seizing phones, memory cards, a laptop and router. In a later search of the items, Ward found thousands of pornographic images, including of children ranging from toddlers to teenagers, according to his affidavit.
World staff writer Pete O’Cain contributed to this report.