WENATCHEE — Convicted child rapist Jeremy D. Pedersen was sentenced Thursday to 28 years in prison.
Pedersen was accused of molesting a girl and forcing her to perform oral sex when she was about 6 years old in 2011 or 2012. On Feb. 14, a Chelan County Superior Court jury found him guilty of first-degree child rape, but acquitted him of first-degree child molestation.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Judge Lesley Allan sentenced Pedersen to 342 months in prison — 28.5 years — along with a lifetime of supervision by the state Department of Corrections.
The 47-year-old Pedersen will be eligible for release when he’s 75, but, because of the nature of the crime, will need approval from corrections officials, who'll determine whether he’s fit to rejoin society, before he’s let go from prison.
Pedersen represented himself at trial. He questioned and cross-examined his now 13-year-old victim on multiple occasions, contesting her recollection of the accusations under the premise that she was lying.
The girl attended the hearing Thursday and requested a sentence of at least 25 years to allow him to get help and not hurt any more women, according to a court document filed Thursday.