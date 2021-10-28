PESHASTIN — A chimney fire damaged a home on the 9000 block of Anderson Canyon Road Wednesday night.
Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher said upon arriving on the scene at about 7:30 p.m. it was determined a chimney blaze had started the fire in the two-story house.
The two adults, two children and a dog who live at the home got out safely.
Moser said they upgraded the call to a structure fire. Chelan County Fire District 3 from Leavenworth responded, along with the Cashmere Fire Department and Cascade Medical.
“We ended up having to pull some of the ceiling on the first floor,” Mosher said. “On the second floor, we had to pull the wall out and open up a hole in the exterior wall so we could make sure the fire did not extend into the attic.”
The fire did not spread to the attic, he said.
Mosher said the home was heavily damaged but probably still livable. He said they did not have to cut the power.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.