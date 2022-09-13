Purchase Access

220913-newslocal-valleyofsmoke 01.jpg
The Wenatchee Valley is shrouded in smoke looking north from Skyline Drive along Western Avenue on Monday.

WENATCHEE — Air quality is expected to improve Tuesday in Chelan County after much of the region was blanketed by hazardous wildfire smoke Monday.

The valleys of the North Cascades and east slopes will likely experience air quality that’s “unhealthy for sensitive groups” due to smoke from the Irving Peak and White River fires, according to airfire.org. Air quality Tuesday in Wenatchee is expected to be at its worst in the morning and night with AQI levels considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” but will improve in the afternoon and evening to “moderate” AQI levels.

20220912_103453.jpg
Cascadian Mini-Storage and Cascadian Apartments are seen Monday morning from atop The Wenatchee World building on South Mission Street. Blocked by smoke is the typical view of East Wenatchee.


Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

