WENATCHEE — Air quality is expected to improve Tuesday in Chelan County after much of the region was blanketed by hazardous wildfire smoke Monday.
The valleys of the North Cascades and east slopes will likely experience air quality that’s “unhealthy for sensitive groups” due to smoke from the Irving Peak and White River fires, according to airfire.org. Air quality Tuesday in Wenatchee is expected to be at its worst in the morning and night with AQI levels considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” but will improve in the afternoon and evening to “moderate” AQI levels.
Air quality on Monday from Plain to Leavenworth to Wenatchee reached “hazardous” levels — the highest classification on the air quality index. At 10 a.m. Monday, Plain was measured an AQI of 423 and Sunnyslope was measured at 415, according to Washington Smoke Blog, an air monitoring site operated by a group of Washington government agencies.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wenatchee had “unhealthy” AQI measurements at No. 2 Canyon Road — 184 — and Central Washington Hospital — 177 — and a measurement of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” — 118 — at Wenatchee Valley College. Sunnyslope was worse with a “very unhealthy” AQI measurement of 207. The lowest AQI classification — “good” — ranges from 0-50.
Cashmere air quality was considered “unhealthy” with an AQI of 165, as was Leavenworth, which recorded AQI readings of 186 and 179. Plain had several “unhealthy” AQI measurements and two “very unhealthy” measurements, the worst, 276, on Wending Lane. The poorest air quality in Chelan County appeared to be at the west end of Lake Wenatchee three miles from the White River Fire where the AQI was measured at 317 — “hazardous.”
Air quality declined Tuesday in Chelan and Douglas County where AQI measurements Monday were between “unhealthy for some groups” and “moderate.” Air quality at 10 a.m. in downtown Chelan was measured as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and Manson air quality was considered “unhealthy.” Orondo was AQI was “unhealthy” but Waterville to the east was rated “moderate.”
Air quality is forecasted to improve Wednesday in Wenatchee. Air quality is expected to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in the morning, but “moderate” for the remainder of the day, according to airfire.org.
