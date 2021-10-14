Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Two candidates are running for Chelan City Council position no. 3, Chris Baker, who is running for reelection, and Madonna Konshuk.
Maintaining Chelan’s quality of life for residents while maintaining its growth are among the main concerns of both candidates.
The Chelan City Council appointed Baker to his role on Oct. 1, 2020. He was previously on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
I have been in this position for about a year and have enjoyed representing the people in Chelan. Before being appointed to city council, I served on the Parks and Recreation Board for a year. This year, I was on the Blue Ribbon Committee with the Port of Chelan and Douglas counties to work towards improvement at the Chelan airport. I am also on the airport board of directors. I serve as a liason to the Chelan Fire Department.
What are the biggest issues facing Chelan and how will you work to solve those issues?
What is important is for Chelan to grow responsibly and preserve the charm of Chelan. I am working towards improving responsible growth, traffic and safety.
How do you envision the future of Chelan? What projects do you plan to take on?
Chelan will continue to be a popular destination. I am working on improvements to our park system and access to the lake.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.