LEAVENWORTH — Two Leavenworth residents were hospitalized after separate Chumstick Highway incidents Tuesday and early Wednesday.
A 21-year-old lost control on a straightaway and rolled off of Chumstick at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver hit a utility pole, went through a guard rail, rolled once andthen landed driver-side down in a creek roughly two feet deep.
Medical crews took him to Cascade Medical Center for hypothermia, he said. No other injuries were reported.
A 19-year-old was pinned under his car shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 13000 block of Chumstick, he said. The man was trying to remove a cone stuck in the wheel well of his car when it slid on ice and pinned both his legs.
The driveway was very slippery and had solid ice on it, he said. He was pinned for roughly 20 minutes before fire crews arrived and rescued him, he said.
He was transported to Central Washington Hospital.
A third accident occurred on Chumstick by milepost 8 at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday morning, he said.
No serious injuries were reported.
Reinfeld advised people to always be cautious and drive at safe speeds during winter.