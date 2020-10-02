LEAVENWORTH — The director of a Leavenworth-area church camp was arrested this week on suspicion of voyeurism involving a girl showering.
A relative of the girl told Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies that on Sept. 20 she found David M. Saugen, 45, recording or photographing the teenage girl with a phone through a small hole, a detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
She said she confronted Saugen and he shoved her to the ground. The incident did not take place at the camp.
Saugen was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree voyeurism and fourth-degree assault. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a $25,000 bond.
Saugen is the executive director of Tall Timber Ranch, a wilderness camp and retreat center located on White River Road five miles north of Lake Wenatchee. Tall Timber falls under the umbrella of the Northwest Coast Presbyterian Church and hosts faith-based retreats.
Saugen has held his current position since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to Tall Timber, he was employed in a similar position at a Montana Presbyterian retreat center.