LEAVENWORTH — A Lake Wenatchee church camp on Monday distanced itself from its director, who was recently accused of voyeurism and assault, and plans to investigate the incident.
Dave M. Saugen was arrested Sept. 30 after he allegedly filmed or photographed an underage girl as she showered and then shoved an adult woman who confronted him, a Chelan County sheriff’s detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Saugen, 45, has been the executive director of Tall Timber, a camp and retreat center affiliated with the Presbytery of the Northwest Coast. The alleged incident did not occur at Tall Timber and the alleged victim was not camper.
Saugen told the Tall Timber board of directors of the alleged incident on Sept. 28 and then authorities were alerted, the board said Monday in a news release. Saugen was placed on administrative leave and instructed to have no interaction with anyone from the camp, nor permitted to return to camp without supervision.
“Tall Timber has no tolerance for staff misconduct and has excellent policies, procedures and training in place to ensure camp is always a safe place,” the board said. “We have no evidence or allegations at this time of inappropriate behavior at camp. We have always been committed to the safety of our guests and will continue to uphold that high standard.”
The board intends to conduct an independent investigation.
Saugen was charged Monday with first-degree voyeurism and fourth-degree assault. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a $25,000 bond.