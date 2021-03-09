WENATCHEE — Elected officials are debating how to fund a low-barrier shelter program in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The Chelan-Douglas Local Homeless Housing Task Force received a roughly $600,000 state grant in 2020 to plan for the creation of a low-barrier shelter, but debates continue over how to fund its operation going forward. It will cost between $375,000 to $400,000 a year to operate a low-barrier shelter based on similar shelters in Moses Lake and Walla Walla, said Sandra Van Osten, city of Wenatchee housing program coordinator.
Wenatchee City Councilwoman Linda Herald said during a Feb. 18 city council meeting that Chelan and Douglas counties were not providing the cities with support for running a low-barrier shelter. Herald wanted the counties to use House Bill 1590, which would allow the county to create a 0.1% sales tax, to help pay for the low-barrier shelter.
A low-barrier shelter allows people to stay somewhere overnight without some of the conditions of other shelters. It can allow people to bring their dogs and accommodate those with disabilities; some shelters allow people under the influence of substances.
The city of East Wenatchee and the city of Wenatchee are both holding public hearings this month about whether to enact their own HB 1590 sales tax to support a low-barrier shelter. East Wenatchee’s public hearing is scheduled for March 16 and Wenatchee’s is on March 25.
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said during a Feb. 22 meeting that the county wanted to use the HB 1590 funding to pay for a regional mental health diversion center. If the county did create the tax, the commissioners would ask voters for their approval by putting it on the ballot.
The regional diversion facility “would reduce costs to the taxpayer, both in jail costs — it would reduce recidivism and potentially what we would see is, we would actually see a reduction in homelessness, because we’re actually going to the root of the problem," Overbay said.
Chelan and Douglas counties are in the very early stages of considering the creation of a mental health diversion center and are creating a task force to look into the idea.
Both county commissions are heavily involved in the low-barrier shelter, though, Overbay said. County commissioners occupy both the chair and vice chair positions on the task force.
The task force does not have any additional funding it can put toward a low-barrier shelter without defunding other programs, said Glen DeVries, Wenatchee community development director.
“The task force and the efforts of all the nonprofits in the community have been effective in reducing homelessness in the valley as a whole,” he said. “There’s about 75% of the homelessness at any point in time that are sheltered and a variety of services moving them out of homelessness.”
It doesn’t make sense to defund services that are working to support a low-barrier shelter, DeVries said.
But the task force is also required by the state Department of Commerce to house 60% of people in the community who have been unsheltered over the last two years or it could lose about $1 million in state funding, Van Osten said. Chelan and Douglas counties have improved from housing 39% in 2018 to 56% in 2019, but are still below the 60% threshold.
A low-barrier shelter would help both counties get closer to that target, she said.
The number of the chronically homeless — people who have been homeless for a long period of time and may be suffering from addiction or mental health issues — has been growing in both counties, DeVries said. The task force’s existing programs don’t fully address helping the chronically homeless.
“And those folks are very visible in our community,” DeVries said. “They’re in our parks, our downtowns and people can see them at the point of crisis they’re in.”
Another reason for the low-barrier shelter are new state and federal laws require governments to have places to send homeless people, if they plan to displace them, he said.