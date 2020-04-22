EAST WENATCHEE — The City Council has unanimously confirmed Rick Johnson as police chief.
Johnson, currently chief of patrol for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, will start June 1. He will replace former Police Chief Randy Harrison, who retired at the end of last year. The council OK’d Johnson Tuesday.
Former Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins has been serving in the interim since mid-January.
Johnson was one of 20 applicants to lead the police department, which has about 20 officers. The city worked with Issaquah-based recruiting agency Prothman to advertise the position, screen and interview candidates.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford ultimately selected Johnson after panel and one-on-one interviews. According to his agreement with the city, his annual salary will be $122,151.36.
Johnson, who now lives just outside East Wenatchee, began his law enforcement career with the Toppenish Police Department in Yakima County in 2001.
He joined Wenatchee Police in 2003 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013, serving most of his time with the department’s unit specializing in gang activity and as a member and leader of the regional SWAT team.
He was named chief of patrol for the sheriff’s office in 2016. His current role involves supervising patrol sergeants, the traffic enforcement and K-9 units, and school resource officers.
Johnson holds a bachelor’s in biology from Central Washington University and graduated from the FBI National Academy. He attended West Point Model Leadership Training through the International Association of Chiefs of Police and was certified in middle management through the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. He is also a district representative for the Washington State Tactical Officers Association.
In addition, Johnson belongs to Wenatchee Central Lions, is involved with Special Olympics, has coached AAU basketball and participated in local school reading programs.