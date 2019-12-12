WENATCHEE — A proposed business and occupation sales tax on large nonprofit health care providers is off the table following Thursday’s City Council meeting.
The 0.2% tax would only have applied to Confluence Health, according to the standards listed in the ordinance. It would have been capped at $600,000 collected per year; the 2020 budget had projected $300,000 in revenue from that tax.
That money would have helped pay for three new police officers. Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown told the council Thursday they were needed to help focus on homelessness and gang activity.
No councilmember introduced a motion on the ordinance, so it won’t move forward.
Many councilmembers said they struggled to weigh the benefits of the health care provider with the need for a greater police presence, and a few said they could not vote for a business and occupation tax.
“I look at this as we talk about police officers and gangs and I’m going to say, as part of the finance committee, it’s not police officers and gangs,” Councilman Mike Poirier said. “I see it as the City Council’s finance committee’s error in not budgeting a situation that would allow another police officer. I understand there’s only so much money and so much we can do. It’s how you prioritize this money.”
Among his concerns, he said, were the uncollectable debts Confluence Health assumes for people unable to pay medical bills, its care for sexual assault survivors and its contributions to city projects.
Opponents of the tax packed the council chambers, with Confluence representatives and local business leaders speaking out during the meeting.
“Although the ordinance before you is currently limited to a nonprofit health service provider, the greater business community and nonprofit sector has a right to know that the city is considering a significant change in our tax structure for businesses by establishing a B&O tax that can be applied to additional, if not all, businesses in Wenatchee at any time,” said Shiloh Burgess, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford said he didn’t receive the ordinance until mid-November — after the council approved the 2020 budget, which took into account the B&O tax. He told the council Thursday that the process was rushed and involved a lack of communication which could lead to distrust of the city.
“I’m happy that they are recognizing that this is a significant issue with a lot of precedence, with a lot of implications,” Rutherford said in an interview afterward. “It brought up that, really, this is a community discussion. I think that’s a good discussion for this community to have going forward.”
Confluence in 2018 agreed to a $330,000 “payment in lieu of taxes” to the city.
“How we looked at that $330,000 was a PILT with an opportunity to lead and say, ‘This is something that everyone in the community needs to be aware of and contribute to,’” Rutherford said. “And when we didn’t get any additional traction from anyone else, then we said, ‘Why are we doing this all by ourselves?”
Mayor Frank Kuntz said in an interview that the only option now will be to cut from another part of the city’s budget if the council decides to add three police officers.
“What I hear from the community, mostly, is they like to see the things that we’ve been doing,” he said. “They like to see the money in the road system, they like to see the improvements that we’re doing to town. So some of those are going to have to stop and go back if we’re going to try to hire these three police officers. It’s always a push-and-shove and we’ll figure it out.”