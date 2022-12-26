A burst pipe caused damage to the Wenatchee City Hall basement early Monday morning. Water filled the courtyard and a portion of the building's floor collapsed. Here, a Wenatchee Public Works crew finishes up cleaning the courtyard late Monday morning.
WENATCHEE — An apparent burst water pipe caused damage Monday to the Wenatchee City Hall building's basement.
Firefighters were dispatched at 6:49 a.m. to the former Federal Building at 301 Yakima St. where they found water flowing from the side of the building and a collapsed floor, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson. The approximate size of the collapse was unavailable.
Crews pumped water from the building and courtyard until roughly 8:30 a.m., McKellar said.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said he believes the damage stemmed from a broken water pipe. He noted that most of the damage was in the basement and doesn’t believe the city’s recently renovated offices, located higher in the building, were affected. City Hall is expected to be open to the public Tuesday.
