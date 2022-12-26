221227-newslocal-cityhall.JPG

A burst pipe caused damage to the Wenatchee City Hall basement early Monday morning. Water filled the courtyard and a portion of the building's floor collapsed. Here, a Wenatchee Public Works crew finishes up cleaning the courtyard late Monday morning.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — An apparent burst water pipe caused damage Monday to the Wenatchee City Hall building's basement.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:49 a.m. to the former Federal Building at 301 Yakima St. where they found water flowing from the side of the building and a collapsed floor, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson. The approximate size of the collapse was unavailable.



