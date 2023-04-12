Leavenworth urban growth area

A proposed amendment to Leavenworth's Urban Growth Area would have changed the minimum lot sizes of areas in the Leavenworth Urban Growth Area surrounded by a dashed yellow line. Chelan County commissioners rejected the amendment in February. The city of Leavenworth has appealed the county's decision.

WENATCHEE — The city of Leavenworth filed an appeal last week to reverse a Chelan County decision that rejected a zoning amendment for denser housing in parts of the city's urban growth area.

Chelan County commissioners adopted amendments on Feb. 23 to the Leavenworth Urban Growth Area including updates to bed and breakfast regulations among other changes.

Shon Smith (copy) (copy)

Shon Smith

Chelan County Commission candidate-elect
Carl Florea

Carl Florea

Leavenworth mayor


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

