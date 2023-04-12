WENATCHEE — The city of Leavenworth filed an appeal last week to reverse a Chelan County decision that rejected a zoning amendment for denser housing in parts of the city's urban growth area.
Chelan County commissioners adopted amendments on Feb. 23 to the Leavenworth Urban Growth Area including updates to bed and breakfast regulations among other changes.
But the issue stems from the proposed amendments that did not pass, primarily, changing some of the zoning districts to allow for smaller lot sizes.
The minimum lot size would be reduced to 8,000 square feet from 10,000 or 12,000 square feet in certain sections of the Leavenworth UGA.
In a discussion with Mayor Carl Florea Feb. 28, Commissioner Shon Smith said that he opposed the amendment as the amendment would have passed without allowing residents of the UGA to voice their opinion on the change.
Smith also said the amendment would have changed the rural identity of those regions.
"I go to great effort and expense to live on a larger piece of land, and I expect my neighbors to have the same requirements that I have purchasing that land," he said. "When that is taken away in that setting, without a voice and without representation, that's where I needed to stand up and do what was right for the people of the UGA."
Commissioners Kevin Overbay and Tiffany Gering said that they felt it was not the correct time to make such a change. Overbay noted there are infrastructure improvements the city needs to address before approving an amendment like this.
Florea at that meeting said that he was "disappointed" by the way decision was handled.
He also pointed out that the urban growth area is intended to be "urban" and not have "rural lot sizes."
"This is where the city's going to grow," Florea said. "And if people want their neighbors to have the acres ... that they have, then they need to be outside of the UGA."
Lots of 10,000 and 12,000 square acres are semi-rural, Florea said, not urban.
In a petition for appeal filed April 6 to the Growth Management Hearings Board, the city of Leavenworth challenged the county's decision to reject some of the city's proposed amendments.
One allegation is that the county did not abide by a memorandum of understanding signed back in 1997 that stated the county agrees to adopt the city's "land use regulations, development standards and land use designations for the city’s UGA," according to a staff report.
The city also alleged in the appeal that the county may have violated a public participation requirement "when it informed the public that it was continuing a public hearing on the City’s proposed amendments, but abruptly announced at the continued hearing that no public testimony would be accepted."
The Growth Management Hearings Board is split into regions with members appointed by the governor meant to solve disputes related to development and land use since 1990.
The entire board is split into regions with two of the three board members on a case assigned from the region where the case originates, in this instance, the Eastern Washington region. The third is pulled from another region.
Urban growth areas are located around or adjacent to cities where "urban growth" is encouraged, according to state law. The area still falls under county jurisdiction but sometimes is annexed into the city.
Chelan County was involved in another case before the Growth Management Hearings Board starting in 2021 when a group of short-term rental owners argued that the county's short-term rental code violated public participation requirements and went against the county's stated goals.
The board eventually ruled that the code largely followed the Growth Management Act, expect that the county did violate on one occasion a public participation requirement.
A prehearing conference in the Leavewworth appeal is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 14.