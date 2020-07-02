ROCK ISLAND — City of Rock Island leadership has signed a declaration showing their support of local law enforcement.
The mayor and city council stated, “We believe that law enforcement is essential to the protection of our freedom and we oppose any attack on the men and women of law enforcement.”
The declaration was signed last week by Mayor Randy Agnew and Councilmembers Brad Hampton, Carmen Andonaegui, Jessica Ochoa, Jennifer Houck and Tara Whaley.
The statement says that local officers are part of the community and that police are a necessary part of a thriving and safe community.
“Unfortunately, a small portion of our population, for a variety of issues, pose a risk to that sense of community that most of our population expects and treasures,” the statement said.
The statement can be read in full at wenatcheeworld.com.