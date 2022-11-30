WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee recently granted a two-year extension on an apartment development agreement with WA Mission & Kittitas Apartments LLC.
In September 2019, WA Mission & Kittitas Apartments LLC purchased the public parking lot on the corner of Mission Street and Kittitas Street from the city for $418,000, according to city documents. The company also purchased the neighboring property from Standard Paint & Flooring for $1 Million. The total project area is about 1.25 acres.
The apartment project was estimated to cost $38.6 million in 2020.
WA Mission & Kittitas Apartments LLC is owned by Weidner Apartment Homes, based in Kirkland, Washington. Weidner Apartments owns the Riverside 9 Apartment Homes, 600 Riverside Apartment Homes and Liv Easy Street Apartment Homes in Wenatchee, along with the Leavenworth Haus Apartment Homes in Leavenworth.
Construction for the five-story building was to begin in 2022. However, the project has been delayed since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz in an interview.
The two-year extension, granted on Nov. 17, will extend the project’s completion date from five years to seven.
Kuntz said the downtown apartment project will now begin in early 2024.
The building, named "The Majestic" by Weidner, will have arched entryways, a rooftop restaurant with a view of the Columbia River, and a rooftop dog park.
In 2020, the apartment complex was reported to have 216 units in five stories, along with 11 work units on the ground floor. The building would be 10% studio apartments, 50% single-bedroom units, and 40% two-bedroom units.
The five stories will sit on top of two levels of underground parking with 255 stalls and 100 stalls will be leased back to the city during the day for public parking.
