A 2018 design concept of the apartment complex by WA Mission & Kittitas LLC.

 Provided photo/City of Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee recently granted a two-year extension on an apartment development agreement with WA Mission & Kittitas Apartments LLC.

In September 2019, WA Mission & Kittitas Apartments LLC purchased the public parking lot on the corner of Mission Street and Kittitas Street from the city for $418,000, according to city documents. The company also purchased the neighboring property from Standard Paint & Flooring for $1 Million. The total project area is about 1.25 acres.



