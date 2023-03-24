WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday approved entering into an opioid settlement with two pharmacies for an estimated $600,000. It's the second opioid settlement for the city and brings the total to roughly to $1.2 million.
The settlement — settling with several large companies like Walmart and Walgreens — will be dispersed to the city over 17 years. The first settlement was with the "Big 3" opioid distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
The city is only receiving one portion of the total settlement from each company. In total, the state will receive:
A total $110.6 million over 10 years from CVS.
A total $120.3 million over 15 years from Walgreens.
A total $62.6 million with 97% of that paid in the first year from Walmart.
A total $90.7 million over the next 13 years from Teva.
A total $50 million over the next seven years from Allergan.
The funds must be spent on opioid "abatement strategies," according to the agenda report.
For example, the city's opioid funds could go towards "revitalizing drug court and mandatory drug treatment sentencing, recovery coaching programs, outreach for homeless/opioid addiction and Behavioral Health Unit/Police integration among other opioid abatement strategies," according to the agenda report.
The deadline to join the settlements is April 18. Chelan and Douglas counties will meet Monday for a special, two-county discussion with "opioid settlement" as one of the agenda items.
The first settlement with the big opioid distributors plans to disperse a total $215 million among 39 counties and other municipalities. Wenatchee received about .3% of the total, or about $600,000, over 17 years.
