WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday approved entering into an opioid settlement with two pharmacies for an additional $600,000. It’s the second opioid settlement for the city and brings the total to roughly to $1.2 million.

The settlement — with several large companies like Walmart and Walgreens — will be dispersed to the city over 15 years. The first settlement was with the “Big 3” opioid distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?