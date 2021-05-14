WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council has voted to demolish the former state Department of Transportation administration and service buildings at 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave.
This demolition and hazardous materials removal is the next step for the development of Columbia Avenue, Elisa Schafer, the city's public works facilities manager, told the council Thursday.
The $931,000 project is to start next month.
Contractors working on the project will be with Ascendent, the same company that removed the Northwest Wholesale building in 2020, she said. Construction is scheduled for 45 days.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said the property will be worth about $5 million once the buildings are torn down. “We’re anxious to get the buildings down,” said Kuntz. “Seems like this is the right time to get it done.”
He said about a year ago the city asked if anyone wanted to buy the buildings, but nobody wanted them. “At this point I think it’s time for them to come down.”