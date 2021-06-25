WENATCHEE – The fourth time is the charm.
The Wenatchee Apple Capital Loop Project has received $92.4 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program, the largest INFRA grant awarded this year nationwide.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said the phone calls from the congressional representatives arrived Friday morning.
“It’s a good thing,” Kuntz said. “It’s a tremendous value. It won’t complete all the projects, but we always knew it would be a combination of state and federal money."
The funding, part of a full $285 million project along an 11-mile highway loop in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, will:
- Improve North Wenatchee Avenue intersections
- Build a railroad underpass on McKittrick Street
- Replace a signalized intersection with a roundabout at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street.
- Create about a 2.5-mile bypass of North Wenatchee Avenue
- Widen a segment of Highway 28
- Improve bicycle and pedestrian access to the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge over the Columbia River
A proposed bridge over the Wenatchee River was not funded. Other parts of the network of projects include a proposed new road leading to the Highway 2/97 Cascade Interchange in East Wenatchee and the already completed Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee.
“It covers the McKittrick Street underpass and an underpass near Miller Street, near Franz Bread Outlet, and other Confluence Parkway connections," Kuntz said. "It doesn’t cover the (Confluence Parkway bridge across the Wenatchee River), but it covers all the underpasses needed to get to the bridge.”
It also has improvements for bicycle and pedestrian access near the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
"It includes the connection from the pedestrian bridge to East Wenatchee over Highway 28, and connections from the pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks in South Wenatchee," Kuntz said.
Project partners include the city of East Wenatchee, Chelan County, Douglas County, state Department of Transportation, Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, Link Transit, and Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council.
The grant application submitted in March by the city of Wenatchee was for $140 million.
Kuntz said the city and its partners are now turning to the state for the remainder of the funding, which would cover the construction of the bridge into Olds Station. The hope is the project will be included in the next transportation budget.
This federal grant funding stands alone, though, so design and planning on the project will begin as soon as the paperwork is completed to access the funds. Actual construction is likely to start in three or four years, he said.
The overall Apple Capital Loop project already has secured more than $123 million in matching funds.
The project has been supported by U.S. Sens. Patty Murray, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and 8th District U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, and 4th District U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse.
Schrier said she and Newhouse “went to bat” for the project during a Zoom meeting on the project with the U.S. Department of Transportation, a bipartisan effort she believes made a difference. The other explanation, she joked, was an earlier gift of Cosmic Crisp apples to Transportation Director Pete Buttigieg that kept the state’s attributes top of mind. Of the 20 INFRA grants awarded nationwide, Washington state received two of them, one in Wenatchee and the other for the West Seattle Bridge.
It also could have been the scope of the project that includes safety, electric buses and pedestrian access. “It is a thoughtful, all-inclusive project that met the administration’s priorities to help move people in a way that’s mindful of the environment, forward thinking and providing equity,” she said.
Cantwell agreed.
“This is a big win for Wenatchee,” she said in a joint statement with Murray and Schrier. “The Apple Capital Loop project will help reduce freight congestion in Wenatchee Valley and increase shipping capacity for fruit growers and other producers. Wenatchee’s growth economy is essential to the whole state. Giving them the infrastructure so they can continue to grow and move great products to world-class markets is a big economic priority for the state. More than 110,000 vehicles transit this critical freight corridor each day and finally completing this project will help this fast growing region compete in the global economy.”