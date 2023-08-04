 Skip to main content
Class aims to teach dogs how to smell, avoid rattlesnakes

Darel Ansley points out a rattlesnake to Frankie, Kay Arterburn's dog, before giving the dog a shock treatment once it got a good whiff. Arterburn, now of Wenatchee, moved here a year ago from Lake Stevens and said she likes to hike in the Saddlerock area. "I'm not taking her up there until we do this," she said.

WENATCHEE — One by one, 17 dogs were led up a manicured grass lawn to a live rattlesnake, and one by one, their experience was a shocking one.

After each got a good whiff of the snake enclosed in a wire mesh tube, Darel Ansley would push a button on a small remote, and the dogs would get an electric jolt through a special collar fitted around their neck. It was a painful moment, and every dog reacted with a yelp and a jump into the air, but the dogs’ owners all agreed it was worth it to teach them to avoid the dangerous snakes in the future.

Sabrina Windsor, Wenatchee, hangs on to her poodle Merlin after he was given a shock after sniffing a rattlesnake in a tube under the sign board Saturday, July 29, 2023. They were in a rattlesnake avoidance class put on by Darel and Kathleen Ansley in Sunnyslope. Windsor says she wants to do more hiking but worries about Merlin getting bit. "I'd rather be safe then sorry," she said.
There were 17 people who signed their dogs up for the rattlesnake avoidance class on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Kathleen Ansley carries a metal screen tube with enclosing a rattlesnake to a hiding spot to test the dogs in the avoidance class Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Sunnyslope.


