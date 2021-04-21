EAST WENATCHEE — Organizers have moved the East Wenatchee Classy Chassis Parade to June 11, lining up with the Apple Blossom Festival’s pushed-out date.
The parade is set to start at 6 p.m. and will follow its normal route — beginning at Grant Road and North George Avenue and continuing along Valley Mall Parkway before ending at 9th Street NE — according to a news release by the City of East Wenatchee.
Event director Trina Elmes said the annual parade normally brings in about 300-400 vehicles and various bands, as well as area fire and police departments. It's considered an official event of the Apple Blossom Festival, with the car parade taking place the night before the festival's grand parade.
The Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show met the same fate as many events last year, with the City of East Wenatchee canceling plans due to COVID-19. This year's car show has been canceled, but will return in 2022, organizers say.
Those interested in registering a car for this year's parade can visit eastwenatcheewa.gov. The first vehicle fee is $12, while the second and third cost $10. Registration for commercial vehicles costs $35.
Parade attendees are required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing, according to the release.