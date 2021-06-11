LEAVENWORTH — A 31-year-old Seattle man died May 30 while climbing in the Enchantments.
Daniel J. Meer was climbing the 8,840-foot Dragontail Peak when he fell and suffered fatal injuries, according to Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management. He confirmed the man’s death Friday.
Meer was a mechanical engineer for Facebook and previously worked for Google, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Meer’s climbing partner, whose identity wasn’t available, signaled for help with an emergency beacon around 4:45 p.m. May 30, Magnussen said.
A helicopter with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office flew into the area, but wasn’t able to land. Instead, a hoist-capable helicopter from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office retrieved Meer from the mountain, Magnussen said.
Life-saving measures were attempted aboard the helicopter but Meer was pronounced dead when the crew landed at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. Emergency crews routinely use the hatchery as a landing zone.
Members of Chelan County Mountain Rescue were flown to the remaining climber, who was uninjured, and helped guide him down Dragontail. They reached the trailhead at 4:30 a.m. May 31, Magnussen said.
Meer’s death is the first fatal accident in the Enchantments this season.