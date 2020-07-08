LEAVENWORTH — Rescue crews airlifted an injured climber Tuesday after he fell roughly 100 feet while descending Mount Stuart.
Pete Schoepke, 43, of Portland was solo climbing down the Cascadian Couloir, a rocky and steep route segment often used to summit the mountain.
Schoepke called 911 at 12:28 p.m., reporting that he had an open, compound fracture to his lower leg, according to a press release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after, the KITTCOM emergency dispatch center forwarded information to Sheriff’s Office search and rescue coordinators.
Naval Air Base Whidbey Island then flew out a hoist-capable helicopter to help rescue the fallen climber, according to the release. State Emergency Management texted Schoepke while organizing the rescue.
Due to winds and low clouds, Navy rescuers could initially only drop down two medic corpsmen below Schoepke, according to the release. The corpsmen then made their way up to Schoepke.
The helicopter crew waited several hours for a better weather window, but to no avail, according to the release. Rescuers then decided it would be necessary to relocate Schoepke to a more accessible location.
To get help moving Schoepke, the helicopter flew to Pangborn Memorial Airport, picked up three Chelan County Mountain Rescue crew members and dropped them off on the mountain.
Shortly after that, the weather cleared briefly at about 8:30 p.m. and the helicopter crew was able to conduct a hoist extraction of Schoepke and the two Navy medics, without having to relocate him. He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, according to the release. The Navy helicopter then flew back to Mount Stuart and picked up the Mountain Rescue team.
Schoepke is in “serious but stable condition,” according to the release.