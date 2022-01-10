NCW — Snow covered North Central Washington in unprecedented fashion last week, stretching infrastructure and private and public resources to their limits. Now what?
“Overall, the effect is still being felt,” said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management. “The road departments are still working on clearing off roads. One of the major issues is a lot of the non-primary traveled areas may only have one at one-lane access at this time.
“So public works, as far as (Chelan County) is concerned, they're going to be working on opening up roadways all week before they can get back to normal operations.”
Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, two feet of snow fell on the Wenatchee Valley and close to three feet fell in Leavenworth — though there were reports of four feet in some areas — prompting city officials to declare a state of emergency.
Some people who live “off the beaten path” or at the end of long driveways, in particular residents of Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee, are still having problems accessing their property.
“There’s so much snow there’s not really a place to put it all,” Reinfeld said. “And a plow on the front of a truck might not necessarily be enough to move the snow.”
Chief Brian Brett, head of the two Wenatchee Valley fire districts, said the districts were “up-staffed” last week with a rescue vehicle before and during the snowstorm.
“We up staffed them so they could be more agile and get around the snow banks et cetera to run our medical calls that were in that response zone,” Brett said.
On fire calls, the rescue vehicles would’ve been tasked with digging out fire hydrants, but there was never a need to break out the shovels.
“There wasn’t a working fire that we had to dig one out on, fortunately,” Brett said. He added that crews have cleared out some fire hydrants deemed most critical.
He saw four call types increase because of the storm: vehicle collisions, falls that resulted in injury, cold exposure and malfunctioning fire suppression systems, which can freeze and break in cold weather.
Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said the storm initially created problems with accessibility — so much so that they immediately brought out their side-by-side with tracks to help free vehicles stuck in the snow, including a patrol car.
But the county’s most challenging weather was Friday when winds and snow drifts on the Waterville Plateau caused zero visibility on roadways, leaving a semi truck, passenger car and a Douglas County deputy stuck in the elements. Officials closed Highway 172 and several county roads and helped the stranded motorists. The roads were reopened Saturday morning.
“It’s pretty dangerous when you’re talking about some of those temps,” Morris said. Adding, “If somebody gets stuck and doesn’t have cell service, you know, they could be up there for quite a while … and we may not even know it.”
He continued, “The people that did get stuck, we were able to get the information out so we could get to them one way, shape or form.”
In Chelan County, Reinfeld said he hadn’t heard of any deaths or serious injuries related to the snow, though one person escaped injury after becoming buried by snow that slid off a roof in Leavenworth and a rare avalanche in Entiat caused significant damage to a home along Highway 97/A, but left its occupant unharmed.
Brett noted he’s not aware of any structure collapses, and speculated that due to the winter of 1996 and a 2007 wind storm, “...we seem to have eradicated ourselves of vulnerable buildings and trees.”
After the snow
Highs are expected to be in the mid- to high-30s most of the week in Wenatchee, peaking Thursday at 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and highs from 39-41 degrees are forecasted Tuesday and Wednesday in Leavenworth.
Asked to consider his concerns for the near future, Brett pointed to the valley’s 4,000 fire hydrants, many of which are under snow. He asked residents to clear out hydrants near their homes.
He also said that response times will likely be affected by bottlenecked traffic caused by narrow or reduced lanes.
“With the normal traffic congestion we have in this town it’s challenging for us to respond through and now it’s really choked up,” Brett said. “The drivers don’t have much options for getting out of our way.”
Reinfeld said residents should be cautious of sliding snow when walking around the eaves of their homes and asked the public to avoid driving on narrow or heavily snow-covered roads unless absolutely necessary.
Colder temperatures are forecasted on the Waterville Plateau with highs in the low 30s throughout the week. Bridgeport is expected to see temperatures similar to Wenatchee.
As a precaution, Morris advised residents who’ve experienced flooding problems in the past to prepare for possible flooding.