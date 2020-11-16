WENATCHEE — Businesses are getting a bad rap for the current surge of COVID-19 cases, say industry leaders in response to new restrictions announced Sunday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The latest move to quell a recent surge in coronavirus numbers eliminates indoor restaurant and bar service and once again closes gyms, museums, bowling alleys and movie theaters, just weeks, and, in some cases, days, after they had been allowed to reopen following spring shutdowns connected to the pandemic’s arrival.
“The chamber is concerned about the message this is sending to the greater community,” Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Shiloh Burgess said Monday. “It encourages the idea that gathering in businesses is not safe. That is simply not the case. Businesses have been supportive and instrumental in lowering the curve.”
Social gatherings in private homes have been identified as the biggest source of the spread, which Inslee discussed during a news conference last week and which has been a recent topic discussed by Chelan-Douglas Health District officials.
Restrictions on private gatherings are included in the new statewide rules, but the state has no way to enforce private behavior, Burgess said. Instead, businesses, which can be regulated, are paying the price.
“I don’t think the right move is to limit businesses that have provided structure, that are operating with safety protocols,” she said. “(The state) needs to encourage us to gather responsibly and show what that looks like, provide testing resources and help everyone understand. I think businesses have done a good job locally. They are not the cause.”
Kris Johnson, president of the Association of Washington Business, agrees.
“Although the current spike in COVID-19 cases is largely the result of private social gatherings, the new restrictions will deal another significant setback to businesses that are struggling to survive following the shutdown this spring. We need to find a way to knock down this virus without closing more businesses and putting more employees out of work,” he said in a written response to the new restrictions.
Burgess said trade and industry associations have been working with state policy makers on operational changes to improve safety, including the Washington Fitness Alliance that successfully worked with the governor’s office to reopen gyms in October only to see them ordered closed this week.
While restriction-tweaking efforts are underway, business organizations are lining up to help their members deal with the closures as they stand.
“We’re making sure our members have the latest updates, so they understand what’s different this time and let them know we’re here to help,” Burgess said.
The Wenatchee chamber, working with other local chambers, has an online resource page for businesses detailing everything from the latest guidance to financial resources.
Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mike Steele said this closure is different from the spring. On the upside, restaurants are more prepared, with curbside programs established, but the timing is bad — especially in Chelan, where winter is difficult even in a good year.
Steele said roll backs in other states hinted at new restrictions coming here. He tried to prepare members for the change.
“We started sending emails to businesses, encouraging them to plan how they could return to curbside models and make do with lower occupancy numbers,” he said.
Steele, who also is a 12th District state representative, said he will be watching to see how $50 million promised in help for small businesses will be distributed.
“I don’t know if that’s enough to sustain all the businesses that will be affected,” he said. “We are expecting some additional announcements from the governor in the next days and weeks. We will adapt to whatever is laid out before us.”
Burgess said she hopes state officials will change tactics.
“The best thing to do for a business is to get them capital and the best capital is a customer who can shop with confidence because they feel safe. We are hearing that transmission is not occurring at businesses. The solution does not fit the problem. Businesses are being punished for a nonexistent crime,” she said.